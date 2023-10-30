Taylor Swift’s 1989 set a new Spotify record as it made the singer with the most streams in a single day

Taylor Swift has once again achieved a remarkable feat! The popular singer has broken yet another record, and this time, it’s with her own song. Taylor Swift’s release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” has set a new record on Spotify by becoming the most-streamed song by a single artist in a single day in the platform’s history. Additionally, Spotify has noted that “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” has set a record in 2023 as the most-streamed album in a single day so far this year.

Spotify also highlighted that “Slut! (Taylor’s Version)” made its debut in the United States at the top spot, amassing an impressive 5.2 million streams. Globally, the song claimed the number one position with a staggering 11.3 million streams.

It’s worth noting that the single-day record for a single artist that Taylor Swift broke was her own, as confirmed by Spotify. The previous record was set by Swift last October 21, coinciding with the release of her last album, “Midnight.”

What’s truly extraordinary is the dominance of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on Spotify’s daily US top 50 ranking. All 21 tracks from the standard edition of the album occupy all 21 positions on the chart, showcasing the immense popularity of the re-recorded album.

The album’s supremacy extends to Spotify’s global top 50 chart as well, where it has a strong presence. In fact, the first 17 songs on that chart are all from “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” This remarkable achievement underscores Taylor Swift’s incredible popularity and her ability to captivate audiences worldwide with her music.