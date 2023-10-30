Telangana MP Prabhakar Reddy stabbed at Rally

Telangana Member of Parliament Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was the victim of a stabbing incident on Monday, October 30, during his campaign activities in Siddipet district. The attack occurred as he was en route to a pastor’s residence, where he had seemingly extended a friendly hand in greeting. However, the situation turned violent as an unidentified man suddenly produced a knife, stabbing the MP in the stomach. Bystanders and workers from the BRS swiftly apprehended the assailant at the rally.

Representing the Medak Lok Sabha constituency, Prabhakar Reddy sustained stomach injuries as a result of the attack and was promptly transferred to the Gajwel government hospital. The latest reports suggest that his condition is currently stable. Notably, Prabhakar Reddy had recently been declared as the BRS candidate for the Dubbaka constituency, where he is slated to challenge the incumbent BJP MLA Raghunandan in the forthcoming November 30 elections. He took on the role of Member of Parliament in 2014 when Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao vacated the position to contest in the assembly elections.

Disturbing visuals from the scene depicted Prabhakar Reddy inside a vehicle, where he was applying pressure to his abdominal stab wound in an effort to stem the bleeding. The attack has raised concerns and sparked investigations, shedding light on the potential risks and challenges faced by political figures during election campaigns in the region.