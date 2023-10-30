Thrissur Resident Arrested in Rs1 Crore Malta Visa Scam

Abin George Abhilash Raj, a 38-year-old Thazhekad native, found himself in the custody of Kodakara police on Sunday, accused of orchestrating a fraudulent scheme involving counterfeit job visas. This elaborate deception reportedly raked in a substantial sum of approximately Rs 1 crore from 32 individuals, all of whom had been lured by the promise of securing job visas for the European nation of Malta. Raj’s operation, aptly named Abhilash Travels, was based in Perambra and fell under the jurisdiction of Kodakara police.

The unfolding investigation unearthed a startling twist as six people who had acquired these sham visa documents from Raj were apprehended at Zurich airport and subsequently deported to Kerala. Similarly, two additional hopeful job seekers were ensnared in a similar predicament at Doha airport and deported as well. Faced with imminent trouble, these victims urgently reached out to their family members in Zurich and Doha, explaining their predicament of being detained for traveling with fraudulent visas. Quick to react, their relatives wasted no time and promptly contacted the Kodakara police.

In response, Thrissur’s rural district police chief, Aishwarya Dongre IPS, took immediate action by forming an investigation team, ultimately leading to Raj’s arrest. An officer from this investigative team disclosed, “The accused was apprehended by a team led by the Chalakudy DySP TS Sunoj, who tracked him down to a hideout in Tamil Nadu.” The charges leveled against Raj encompass cheating, forgery, and various other pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code. He is set to appear in court to face these allegations.

In light of this disconcerting incident, the public is strongly urged to exercise caution and scrutinize the authenticity of travel agents and firms before parting with their money. In the event of any doubts or suspicions, individuals are encouraged to reach out to the nearest police station or the Indian embassy for assistance. As this case demonstrates, vigilance can spare innocent people from falling victim to fraudulent schemes, offering an invaluable lesson in the importance of thorough verification.