Toll reached 3 after girl died in hospital in Kerala blasts; today all-party meeting

A 12-year-old girl who was receiving medical attention at the hospital passed away on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities from the Kerala serial blasts to three, according to a statement released by the government and published by news agency PTI.

On the final day of a three-day prayer meeting, hundreds of adherents of the minority Christian organization Jehovah’s Witnesses were at a convention center in Kalamassery when three explosions tore through it on Sunday. Over fifty individuals were injured and three people died as a result of the explosion.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Sunday that a 20-person committee would look into the matter of the serial blasts in Ernakulam, Kerala. Also, a formal complaint has been filed in this case. According to Vijayan, there will be an all-party meeting on Monday at 10 AM, and attempts would be made to apprehend individuals responsible for the explosion incident.