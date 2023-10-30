Under anti-terror statute, Dominic Martin, accused of serial bombings in Kerala, arrested

The man who took credit for the several explosions at a conference center in the Ernakulam region of Kerala, Dominic Martin, has been taken into custody.

Charges of murder, the Explosives Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act led to his arrest. Martin turned himself up to police in the Thrissur district one day after he allegedly set the bombs at the convention center.

Martin had posted an explanation of his motivation for carrying out the series of explosions at the Christian sect on Facebook before to his surrender.

He stated in the video that he was formerly affiliated with the minority Christian organization Jehovah’s Witnesses but no longer agreed with its doctrines.