Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated sharply in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 45,360, down by Rs 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5670, lower by Rs 50. Yesterday, yellow metal price declined by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX0, gold futures opened lower at Rs 61,117 per 10 gram. Silver futures today opened lower at Rs 72,492 per kg.

In the global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $1,995.69 per ounce. U.S. gold futures traded at $2,004.90. Spot gold had advanced to as high as $2,009.29 an ounce on Friday, its highest levels since mid-May

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3%. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.27 and platinum was up 0.1% to $930.36, with both set for monthly gains. Palladium eased 0.1% to $1,126.38 and eyed an over 9% decline this month.