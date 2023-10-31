ED calls CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2 in connection with a money laundering case related to the excise policy. The ED is investigating allegations that leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received kickbacks from the liquor lobby in exchange for influencing the 2021-22 liquor policy, resulting in substantial financial gains. Manish Sisodia, who oversaw the formulation of the new liquor policy, has already been arrested and is in custody. During the questioning, the ED will record Kejriwal’s statement and compare it with statements provided by Manish Sisodia and approver Dinesh Arora.

The decision to summon Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the central agency comes after his name came up frequently during the interrogation of the accused individuals and in their statements. It is alleged that Kejriwal maintained contact with the accused while the excise policy was being formulated, a policy that has since been withdrawn. Both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED have informed the Supreme Court of their consideration to include the AAP as an accused in this case. As the investigation unfolds, more AAP leaders have come under scrutiny, with AAP leader Sanjay Singh recently getting arrested in connection with the same case.

The ED’s decision to question Arvind Kejriwal signifies a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged money laundering and corruption within the Aam Aadmi Party related to the excise policy. This move raises questions about the involvement of senior political figures in the case and the potential legal consequences for the AAP as an entity. The case continues to widen, shedding light on the intricate web of allegations and individuals involved in what appears to be a far-reaching scandal involving the manipulation of liquor policies for financial gain.