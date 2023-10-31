Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened flat against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday. As per market experts, the positive trend in domestic equities supported the Indian currency. The gains were capped by rising crude oil prices and a strong American currency overseas.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee was trading in a narrow range. The local unit opened at 83.26 against the dollar. It rose slightly to 83.25 against the US currency, up 1 paisa from its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 83.26 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index surged by 0.26% to 106.39. According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,761.86 crore.