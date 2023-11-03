Andhra Pradesh to shortly conduct caste-based survey following Cabinet approval

The comprehensive caste census, which intends to gather data on demographic, livelihood, social, economic, and educational aspects with an emphasis on the welfare of marginalized groups, was approved by the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Friday.

A crucial instrument for future growth, social and economic advancement, and easier access to government programs will be the census.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the value of the census data in his remarks, pointing out that it will help advance human resource development, poverty alleviation, and the elimination of discrimination and inequities.

He stated that the most disadvantaged people will benefit from this data, which is anticipated to guarantee that no eligible individuals are left out of government programs.

After the decision, the Cabinet thanked the Chief Minister for approving it and emphasized how important it is to fostering equal development throughout the state by conducting a caste census.