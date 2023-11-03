Court reviews CCTV footage in Sabarimala Melsanthi appointment case

The Kerala High Court has reviewed CCTV footage capturing the draw of lots conducted for the selection of the Sabarimala melsanthi (chief priest). This examination was prompted by a petition seeking a stay on the selection process due to alleged irregularities. A division bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice G Gireesh analyzed a 19.12-minute video recording of the draw of lots, which took place in front of the Sabarimala sanctum sanctorum and was provided by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The High Court has directed the TDB to provide a copy of the video to the petitioner and has adjourned the hearing to the next day. During the examination, the court noted that some lots, including the draw lot, appeared to be open. In response, the counsel for the Devaswom Board, G Biju, explained that the names were written on small pieces of paper, and they might have appeared open when shaken as part of the lot drawing process. The High Court will re-examine the video footage.

The petition, which led to this legal scrutiny, was filed by Madhusudhanan Namboothiri from Thiruvananthapuram. The petitioner alleged that the selected lot was left open during the draw, and these allegations were based on visuals from a news channel. The selection of the new melsanthi was carried out through a draw of lots in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala on October 18, marking the first day of the Malayalam month of Thulam. Mahesh P N of Puthillattu Mana, Enanallor, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam, was chosen as the chief priest of the Ayyappa temple, while Murali P G of Poongattu Mana, Vadakkekadu, Thrissur, was selected as the chief priest of Malikappuram Devi temple. They are set to assume their roles on November 17, coinciding with the start of the Malayalam month of Vrishchikam, which also marks the beginning of the three-month-long Sabarimala pilgrimage season.