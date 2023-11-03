Creamy and Delicious Coconut Milk Tea Recipe

Ingredients:

– 2 black tea bags or 2 tablespoons of loose-leaf black tea

– 1 cup water

– 1 cup coconut milk

– 2-3 tablespoons of sweetened condensed milk or sugar (adjust to taste)

– Ice cubes (optional)

– Toasted coconut flakes for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Start by boiling 1 cup of water. Once boiling, remove it from heat and steep the black tea bags or loose-leaf tea for about 3-5 minutes. Adjust the steeping time to your desired tea strength.

2. Remove the tea bags or strain the loose-leaf tea and allow the brewed tea to cool. You can speed up the cooling process by placing it in the refrigerator.

3. In a separate container, combine the coconut milk and sweetened condensed milk or sugar. Stir well until the sweetener is fully dissolved in the coconut milk.

4. Once the brewed tea has cooled, pour it into a glass filled with ice cubes, if you’d like a chilled drink.

5. Slowly pour the sweetened coconut milk mixture over the tea. You can adjust the sweetness according to your preference by adding more or less sweetened condensed milk or sugar.

6. Give it a gentle stir to combine the tea and coconut milk.

7. Optionally, garnish your coconut milk tea with toasted coconut flakes for extra flavor and texture.

8. Serve your creamy and delicious Coconut Milk Tea with a straw and enjoy!

This Coconut Milk Tea is a delightful twist on classic tea, offering a creamy and tropical flavor. You can adjust the sweetness to your liking, and it can be enjoyed hot or cold, making it perfect for any time of the year.