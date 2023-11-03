Daylight saving time: United States, Canada and Cuba to set their clocks back by an hour on Nov 5

Daylight saving time (DST) is a practice followed by several countries, including the United States, Canada, and Cuba, in which clocks are adjusted by one hour during warmer months. This is done to ensure that darkness falls at a later clock time. DST is also known as “summer time” in some regions, like the United Kingdom.

To implement DST, clocks are typically changed in two ways. In the late winter or spring, they are set forward by one hour, commonly referred to as “spring forward.” In the autumn, clock timings are adjusted back by one hour to return to standard time, known as “fall back.” While most of North America and Europe adhere to this practice, many countries, especially those near the equator, do not.

DST is scheduled to end on November 5 in the United States and neighboring countries at 2:00 am local time. To conclude DST, all clocks are simply turned back by one hour. It began on March 12 when clocks were moved forward by an hour at 2:00 am local time in North America. The UK and European Union countries concluded their DST on October 29. Generally, DST starts on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November in North America.

Most of North America and Europe, including the US, Canada, and Cuba, observe DST. However, some states and territories in the US do not follow DST, such as Hawaii and most of Arizona (except for most of the Navajo Nation). Additional places like American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands adhere to permanent standard time.

The United Kingdom practices daylight saving, and Australia changes its clocks on the first Sunday of October. DST has been adopted and rejected multiple times by various countries worldwide. For instance, Egypt announced in March that it would reintroduce DST after seven years to conserve energy. Japan also considered adopting DST for the 2020 Olympics but later abandoned the idea due to technical challenges.