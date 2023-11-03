FEFKA suggests guidelines for film reviews

The Kerala Film Producers Association and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) have jointly introduced a set of fresh guidelines pertaining to the promotion and reviewing of movies. Under these new directives, digital marketing agencies responsible for promoting films will undergo a selection process and must obtain accreditation. Furthermore, the guidelines specify that video reviews will not be permitted to be conducted on theater premises immediately after screenings during the initial days of a film’s release. It’s important to note that the guidelines do not impose a ban on film reviews. However, they emphasize that reviewers should refrain from unfairly criticizing films and filmmakers through their content.

These guidelines were established following a meeting held in Kochi, reflecting a collective effort by industry stakeholders to create a more balanced and constructive atmosphere for film promotion and reviews in Kerala. The objective is to maintain a fair and respectful approach in film criticism and promotion while ensuring that the filmmaking and reviewing process remains mutually beneficial for all parties involved.