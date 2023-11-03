Germany wants Ukraine to begin formal talks on joining the EU by the end of the year

Germany is urging Ukraine to commence formal discussions on joining the European Union (EU) by the end of this year. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed confidence that the EU would advance Kyiv’s membership bid next month.

Baerbock emphasized the significance of the EU’s enlargement as a geo-strategic necessity and suggested that candidate nations should enjoy some of the benefits of EU membership before full accession.

She also stressed the need for internal reforms within the EU to accommodate over 30 members and centralize power more effectively.

Baerbock proposed measures such as potentially limiting individual countries’ veto rights and simplifying the administrative structure currently governed by 27 member states, each responsible for their specific policy areas.

She declared, “We want to see Ukraine as a member of our European Union,” and asserted that the EU’s enlargement is a geopolitical response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The EU is expected to make a decision soon regarding the initiation of talks for Ukraine’s EU membership. The decision is likely to be reached during the December 14-15 summit.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed optimism about Ukraine’s efforts to initiate EU membership talks this year, citing the country’s legislative reforms and alignment with recommendations.

Ukraine applied for EU membership shortly after Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

The European Union has become a geopolitical necessity due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, and as a result, Ukraine should begin formal discussions on EU membership by the end of this year, according to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Baerbock expressed confidence that the EU would advance Ukraine’s membership bid next month, suggesting that candidate nations should receive certain benefits of EU membership before full accession. She also called for internal EU reforms to prepare for a larger Union, including reducing individual countries’ veto rights and simplifying the administrative structure. A decision on Ukraine’s EU membership talks is expected to be made during the December 14-15 summit. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed optimism about Ukraine’s efforts to begin EU membership talks this year, citing legislative reforms and alignment with recommendations. Ukraine applied for EU membership shortly after Russia’s invasion in February 2022.