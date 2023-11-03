Kerala to witness heavy rain today, orange alert in Idukki

Kerala is bracing for heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph, extending until Monday, November 6. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a fresh easterly wave that is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall to several regions, including isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala-Mahe, and South Interior Karnataka from November 3 to 6.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Idukki on both Friday and Saturday, signifying the likelihood of significant rainfall and potential hazards in the region. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for several districts, including Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur on Friday.

In addition to Idukki, the orange alert has also been extended to Pathanamthitta district on Saturday, indicating the need for heightened vigilance and preparedness for adverse weather conditions in these areas. Residents and authorities are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions in the face of these weather forecasts.