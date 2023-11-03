Man from Nagpur arrested for impersonating CBI agent and requesting Rs. 20 lakh from official

A man from Nagpur, Maharashtra, was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday for reportedly asking a senior railway official for a bribe of Rs 20 lakh and taking a portion of it.

The CBI took action in response to a complaint made by a Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Sr DME) of the Indian Railways. The man had approached him pretending to be a CBI Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officer’s personal assistant (PA), and he had stated that the CBI had some pending complaints against him and that he could look into them if he paid him a bribe of Rs 20 lakh.

Following the accusation, the CBI set up a trap and apprehended Sadiq Qureshi, the accused, when he was requesting and taking a partial payment of a bribe amounting to one lakh rupees from the railway officer.

Also, during a check of his property, incriminating documents were found.

Following his apprehension, Qureshi appeared before a CBI court, which issued a custody order valid till November 6.