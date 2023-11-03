NIT Students Propel Kozhikode to UNESCO ‘City of Literature’ Honor

In a remarkable undertaking, students from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Calicut, meticulously documented Kozhikode’s rich literary landscape, unearthing fascinating statistics. With an astonishing 550 libraries, 70 publishing houses, and over 100 bookstores, this city boasts a literary heritage dating back to the 14th century, preceding luminaries like SK Pottekkatt, Vaikom Muhammed Basheer, MT Vasudevan Nair, and Uroob. Dr. Mohammed Firoz, head of the Department of Architecture and Planning at NIT Calicut, noted, “The study revealed that Kozhikode city and its peri-urban areas boast of a total of 550 libraries, which is perhaps the highest in an Indian city.”

This exhaustive work led to Kozhikode’s well-deserved recognition as a UNESCO ‘City of Literature.’ The study, initiated in July 2022 by the Department of Architecture and Planning at NIT Calicut, culminated in June 2023, with dedicated support from Dr. Shyni Anil Kumar, research scholar Dr. Susan Cyriac, Dr. Ajith Kaliyath from KILA, Thrissur, and Dr. Beena Philip, Mayor of Kozhikode Corporation. The project also proposed initiatives to enhance the city’s literary culture, including a literature museum, a reading street, a children’s literature festival, and the revitalization of ‘Kolaya Culture’ (the use of verandahs for discussions).

Kozhikode’s recent inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network is a testament to the city’s literary richness, paralleled by Gwalior’s musical tradition. Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director of NIT Calicut, expressed his satisfaction, saying, “We are happy that our efforts to highlight the literary tradition of the city have yielded positive results.” NIT Calicut believes that the UNESCO tag will invigorate Kozhikode’s literary culture, boost tourism, and enhance the city’s social fabric. The city Corporation has even allocated Rs. 1 crore for projects related to the study’s proposals, leaving the academic team on “cloud nine” as their work bestowed the prestigious title ‘UNESCO City of Literature’ upon Kozhikode City.