Reliance unveils India’s largest luxury Mall, Jio World Plaza

Jio World Plaza, a project promoted by Reliance Industries Limited, is now open to the public. Situated in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, the plaza is intricately connected to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Jio World Convention Centre, and Jio World Garden. Reliance envisions Jio World Plaza as a premier destination for global shopping and entertainment. The grand opening took place on November 1, marking a significant addition to Mumbai’s retail landscape.

Isha M. Ambani, director of Reliance Industries Limited, expressed excitement about the project, emphasizing their goal of bringing top-tier global brands to India. She also highlighted the plaza’s role in showcasing the creativity and excellence of leading Indian brands. The concept behind Jio World Plaza revolves around providing a superior customer experience, blending luxury shopping, entertainment, and dining within an exclusive environment.

The mall spans a vast area of 750,000 square feet across four levels, featuring a curated list of 66 luxury brands. Some notable new entrants to the Indian market include Balenciaga, Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa. Many global brands will make their Indian debut at Jio World Plaza, further diversifying the retail landscape. The plaza will also host the stores of renowned designers such as Manish Malhotra, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Falguni Shane Peacock, and Ri Ritu Kumar. Inspired by the lotus flower and other elements of nature, the plaza’s architecture was brought to life through the collaboration of the international architecture and design firm TVS from the United States and a dedicated team from Reliance.