Spice Up Your Meal with Homemade Cheesy Nachos!

You don’t have to limit nachos to your cinema outings. With just a few minutes to spare, you can create a delectable, cheesy, and spicy snack using Cornitos nachos. All you’ll need are some diced veggies, mayo, and a dash of seasoning to elevate your snack game. Let’s explore how to craft a mouthwatering platter of nachos right in the comfort of your home.

**Ingredients:**

– 1 packet of Cornitos Melange Nachos

– 120 grams diced onion

– 120 grams diced capsicum

– 120 grams diced tomatoes

– 100 ml tandoori mayo

– 100 ml regular mayonnaise

– 100 ml mint mayonnaise

– Seasoning: oregano and taco seasoning

**Preparation:**

1. Arrange the Melange Nachos evenly on a tray.

2. Sprinkle the diced vegetables generously over each nacho.

3. Drizzle tandoori mayo over the spinach nachos.

4. Pour regular mayo over the bean-loaded nachos.

5. Add a touch of mint mayo to the beetroot nachos.

6. Complete the creation by generously sprinkling oregano and taco seasoning on top.

7. Serve up this delightful homemade nacho platter and enjoy!