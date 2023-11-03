The Bank of England opts to maintain its historically high interest rates amid economic uncertainties

The Bank of England (BoE) has chosen to keep its historically high interest rates unchanged, reaffirming its dedication to managing a challenging economic environment. Despite recognizing the potential proximity of a recession and forecasting minimal growth in the coming years, the BoE has restated its commitment to maintaining a robust 5.25 percent borrowing cost.

This decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), with a 6-3 vote in favor of maintaining this rate, aligns with the consensus reached in September after a series of 14 consecutive interest rate hikes.

The BoE’s outlook underscores the need for an extended period of tight monetary policy to address the pressing issue of inflation. Stressing the urgency of this approach, the central bank emphasized the need to “squeeze out of the system” inflation levels that are among the highest in the major economies of the world.

According to a quote from BoE Governor Andrew Bailey in Reuters, who emphasized the efforts to control inflation, “We will be watching closely to see if further interest rate increases are necessary, but even if they are not necessary, it is far too early to consider rate cuts.”

The central bank’s assessment does recognize ongoing global uncertainties, particularly the conflict in the Middle East, which poses a risk of higher energy prices potentially contributing to inflation. The BoE remains watchful of the impact of these external factors on the domestic economy. It also highlighted that strong wage growth is a concern, which could sustain price pressures.

The labor market data, though crucial for policy decisions, has faced challenges due to low survey response rates. As a result, the BoE expresses “increasing uncertainties” about official labor market statistics. The central bank anticipates that job growth may have been weaker than initially assumed, and robust wage growth is expected to moderate over time.

Regarding the economic outlook, the BoE’s forecasts indicate a lack of growth in the British economy during the July-September period, with a marginal expansion of just 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter. The central bank’s projections extend to anticipate a static economic scenario for 2024, followed by a modest expansion of 0.25 percent in 2025. Despite these cautious forecasts, the BoE anticipates a return to its 2 percent inflation target by the end of 2025, albeit with a slight delay of roughly six months compared to previous projections.

Market sentiment suggests that the BoE is likely to maintain the current interest rates at least until August of the following year, potentially signaling a shift toward rate reductions. Economists have varying opinions on when the Bank Rate might decrease. While some believe it could happen in the second quarter of 2024 as inflation cools, others predict rates will remain unchanged throughout the entirety of the next year.

A noteworthy aspect of the BoE’s economic assessment is the prediction of a 4.6 percent inflation rate in the fourth quarter of 2023. This projection aligns with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s commitment to achieving price growth this year, a crucial element of his political pledge in anticipation of an upcoming election in 2024.