14 Best Healthy Late-Night Snacks

Here are 14 healthy late-night snacks to satisfy your cravings without compromising your sleep:

1. Greek Yogurt with Berries: A high-protein option that’s also rich in antioxidants and fiber.

2. Cottage Cheese with Pineapple: A low-calorie, protein-packed choice.

3. Whole-Grain Crackers with Hummus: A satisfying and balanced snack.

4. Almonds: A small handful can provide healthy fats and protein.

5. Popcorn: Air-popped popcorn without heavy toppings is a low-calorie choice.

6. Sliced Cucumber with Hummus: A hydrating, low-calorie option.

7. Peanut Butter on Whole-Grain Bread: A source of healthy fats and protein.

8. Dark Chocolate: A small piece can satisfy your sweet tooth.

9. Cherry Tomatoes with Feta: A tasty, low-calorie combo.

10. Oatmeal: A warm, filling option with whole grains.

11. Hard-Boiled Eggs: A protein-rich snack that’s easy to prepare.

12. Baby Carrots with Guacamole: A nutrient-packed, crunchy choice.

13. Edamame: Steamed edamame pods are rich in protein and fiber.

14. Sliced Apple with Almond Butter: A sweet and satisfying combo.