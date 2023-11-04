Andhra Govt Plans Caste Census Post-November 20 with December-End Target

During a recent State Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, the government of Andhra Pradesh granted approval for conducting a caste census. The state administration is set to initiate this comprehensive census activity after November 20 and aims to conclude it by the end of December. It’s noteworthy that the last caste census in the region occurred back in 1932. In addition to this decision, the Cabinet also gave the green light to investment proposals previously sanctioned by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB). Earlier this week, SIPB had granted approval for new investments amounting to Rs 19,037 crore, which, upon realization, could potentially generate 69,565 job opportunities.

Addressing the media following the meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Gopala Krishna elaborated on the rationale behind conducting the caste census. He elucidated that the Chief Minister’s perspective is that the data gathered through this census will play a crucial role in addressing inequalities among different segments of the population by implementing necessary measures, primarily for the betterment of marginalized communities.