Congress aims to secure 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka for 2024

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently presided over a meeting with 19 ministers to strategize for the upcoming Parliamentary elections in the state, targeting a victory in at least 20 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats. During this gathering, discussions encompassed pressing issues, including the severe drought situation in the state, aggravated by the lack of assistance from the central government. Notably, no deliberations regarding the Chief Ministerial post occurred, as the Congress high command has explicitly instructed against public discourse on the subject.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, who attended the meeting, shared that their primary objective was to prepare for the forthcoming parliamentary elections and emphasized their ambition to secure 20 seats. When questioned about the confusion caused by ministers discussing potential leadership changes in public forums, Reddy asserted that there’s no uncertainty regarding the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister roles. The high command’s directive has been clear – apart from discussions concerning development work, such topics are to remain off the table. In response to the dire drought situation, the ministers were urged to take action to address the crisis, but Reddy criticized the central government for its apparent inaction, lamenting the lack of financial support despite the state’s significant challenges. The meeting also touched upon the Congress’ directive for ministers to submit ground reports on potential Lok Sabha candidates for next year’s election, with the CM and Deputy CM expected to enforce compliance later.