Croatian Foreign Minister courts controversy after making an awkward attempt to kiss his German counterpart

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman stirred controversy on Friday, November 3, with an awkward attempt to kiss his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, during a group photograph session in Berlin.

A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, showing Radman, aged 65, extending his hand for a handshake and then attempting to kiss Baerbock on the cheek during a photo session at a European Union conference on Thursday, November 2.

In the video, the German foreign affairs minister can be seen avoiding his advances, making the encounter uncomfortable and highly publicized.

The incident provoked a strong reaction on the internet and sparked outrage from feminist groups. Many criticized Radman’s behavior as inappropriate and called for respect for personal boundaries.

Despite the criticism, Radman defended his actions, describing them as a “warm human approach to a fellow colleague.” He expressed confusion about the negative response, noting that they usually greet each other warmly.

Croatian women’s rights activist Rada Boric criticized Radman’s behavior, deeming it “highly inappropriate.” She argued that “warm greetings” should only occur among individuals whose relationship allows for such closeness and that it was evident that this level of familiarity did not exist between the two ministers.

Former Croatian Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor also took to social media to condemn Radman’s actions. She pointed out that unwanted advances and physical contact, including kissing, are forms of violence and should not be tolerated.

The incident prompted discussions on the boundaries of personal space, professionalism, and respect in diplomatic and political interactions.