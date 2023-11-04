Diwali Special: Malpua Step-by-Step Recipe

Malpua is a delectable Indian dessert that’s especially popular during festivals like Holi and Diwali. Here’s a simple recipe to make Malpua at home:

Ingredients:

For Malpua Batter:

– 1 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

– 1/4 cup semolina (sooji)

– 1/4 cup milk powder

– 1/4 cup yogurt (curd)

– 1/2 cup milk

– A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

– 1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds (saunf)

– Oil or ghee for frying

For Sugar Syrup:

– 1 cup sugar

– 1/2 cup water

– A few saffron strands

– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder (elaichi)

Instructions:

1. Start by preparing the sugar syrup. In a saucepan, combine sugar and water. Bring it to a boil and then simmer for about 5-7 minutes until it reaches a one-string consistency. Add saffron strands and cardamom powder to the syrup, mix well, and set it aside.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, semolina, milk powder, and fennel seeds. Mix them together.

3. Add yogurt and milk to the dry ingredients and mix well to form a smooth batter. If you’re using saffron strands, soak them in a little milk and add this to the batter. Mix until well combined.

4. Heat ghee or oil in a shallow pan or griddle. Ensure the oil is hot but not smoking.

5. Pour a ladleful of the batter into the hot oil. Use the back of the ladle to spread it into a round shape. Fry it on medium heat until the edges turn golden brown, and then flip it to cook the other side. It should be crisp and golden brown on both sides.

6. Remove the fried Malpua from the oil and immediately dip it into the warm sugar syrup for a few seconds. Ensure that the Malpua absorbs the syrup.

7. Place the syrup-soaked Malpua on a plate and garnish with chopped nuts, saffron strands, or a sprinkle of cardamom powder if desired.

8. Repeat the process for the remaining batter.

9. Serve Malpua hot, warm, or at room temperature. Enjoy your homemade Malpua!