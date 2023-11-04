Elephant Attack Claims Life of Wayanad Plantation Worker

A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday morning as a plantation laborer, Cholamala Kunjavaran, aged 58 and a resident of Elambilery, met with a fatal elephant attack on his way to a cardamom plantation in Elambilery Hills near Meppadi. The dreadful encounter occurred near the KSEB transformer at Elambilery at approximately 7:30 am, as recounted by local witnesses who had noticed the presence of an elephant in the vicinity during the early mornings and late evenings over the past week.

Elambilery, encircled by dense forests and home to extensive coffee and cardamom plantations, has unfortunately earned notoriety for recurring elephant incursions into these agricultural landscapes. This incident prompted a swift response from law enforcement, with a police team, led by Sub Inspector VP Siraj of the Meppadi police station, promptly arriving at the scene. Additionally, personnel from the Meppadi Forest Range Office of the Forest department are on-site to address the situation.

While the inquest into the victim’s body is ongoing, the authorities have planned to transfer the deceased to Taluk Hospital Vythiri for a postmortem examination. After the necessary procedures are concluded, the remains will be released to the grieving family members in the afternoon, as confirmed by the police.