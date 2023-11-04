How to make delicious Sandesh

Sandesh is a popular Bengali sweet made from fresh paneer (Indian cottage cheese). It’s a delicious dessert that’s relatively simple to prepare at home. Here’s a recipe for making Sandesh:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of fresh paneer (homemade or store-bought)

– 1/2 cup of powdered sugar

– A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

– 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom powder

– A few slivers of pistachios, almonds, or cashews for garnish

Instructions:

1. Start by making fresh paneer. If you’re using store-bought paneer, you can skip this step.

2. To make homemade paneer, heat 1 liter of milk in a heavy-bottomed pan until it comes to a boil. Add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar and stir. The milk will curdle, and the whey will separate from the curdled milk solids (paneer).

3. Strain the curdled milk through a muslin cloth or a fine sieve to separate the whey. Rinse the paneer under cold water to remove the lemony flavor.

4. Hang the muslin cloth with the paneer for about 30 minutes to drain excess water. This will help in making the paneer dry and crumbly.

5. In a mixing bowl, crumble the paneer using your fingers or a fork until it becomes smooth and creamy.

6. Add powdered sugar to the crumbled paneer. You can adjust the sugar quantity based on your preference for sweetness.

7. If you’re using saffron strands, soak them in a teaspoon of warm milk for a few minutes. Then, add the saffron milk to the paneer mixture for a lovely saffron flavor and a light yellow color.

8. Add cardamom powder to the mixture for a delightful aroma and taste.

9. Mix all the ingredients well to form a smooth and pliable dough.

10. Divide the mixture into small portions and shape them into round or oval Sandesh.

11. Garnish each Sandesh with a sliver of pistachio, almond, or cashew.

12. Chill the Sandesh in the refrigerator for at least 1-2 hours before serving.