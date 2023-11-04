India set to establish sixth US consulate in Seattle

India is poised to inaugurate its sixth consulate in the United States, with Seattle as its chosen location, and this move is expected to take place in the middle of the current month. Reports indicate that an official announcement regarding this development is likely to coincide with the impending visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During ministerial meetings, such as the 2+2 talks, a wide array of discussions and announcements occur, including matters related to visas, consulates, and bilateral discussions concerning trade, education, technology, and diplomacy. The formal announcement is anticipated to take place on November 9th when the talks are scheduled to commence. It is anticipated that Joint Secretary Prakash Gupta will serve as the inaugural envoy for this consulate, given his current role as a Joint Secretary in the United Nations Political division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Presently, the Indian Embassy is located in Washington DC, headed by Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The country already has six consulate generals across various US cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York City, and San Francisco. On the other hand, the United States maintains an Embassy in Delhi and four consulates in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bangalore. India and the US enjoy a strategic partnership, collaborating in various international groupings such as G20 and I2U2. This relationship has been reaffirmed by President Biden, who visited India for the G20 Summit a few months after Prime Minister Modi’s official visit to the United States. The establishment of consulates is contingent on the state of bilateral relations between nations and the size and influence of the diaspora community. Consequently, consulates are added or expanded accordingly. Currently, India operates 122 embassies, 110 consulates, and maintains 8 representations across the globe.