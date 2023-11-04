Ira, Aamir Khan’s daughter, shares pre-wedding celebration snapshots.

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira, is preparing for her upcoming wedding on January 3 next year, and the pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing. Ira recently shared a glimpse of her kelvan ceremony on Instagram, where she donned a beautiful pink lehariya saree, accessorized with a traditional Maharashtrian-style nose ring, while her fiance Nupur chose a kurta and black denims. The photos also featured their friends Mithila Palkar and Zayn Marie Khan, along with Ira’s mother, Reena Dutta, who looked elegant in a red saree. Ira and Nupur got engaged last year and celebrated with an engagement party in Mumbai.

In addition to their wedding preparations, Ira and her father Aamir recently went live on social media to address the significance of mental health. They emphasized the importance of seeking professional help when needed and shared their own experiences.

As for the kelvan ceremony, it’s a traditional pre-wedding gathering where the families of the bride and groom come together to exchange food and gifts as part of the wedding festivities. It serves as a meaningful tradition that symbolizes the union of two families.