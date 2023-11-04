Lava launches Blaze 2 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Lava Blaze 2 5G was launched in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage mode of Lava Blaze 2 5G is priced in India at Rs. 9,999 for the . Pricing of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is unknown at this moment. It is offered in Glass Black, Glass Blue, and Glass Lavender colours and will go on sale through the Lava e-store and Amazon India starting November 9.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Lava Blaze 2 5G runs on Android 13 and it is confirmed to receive an upgrade to Android 14 and two years of quarterly security updates. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The new Lava phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. Through the virtual RAM feature, the available memory can be expanded up to 12GB using unused storage.

The Lava Blaze 2 5G carries a dual rear camera unit with LED flash. The rear camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, it sports an 8-megapixel camera at the front with a screen flash.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, FM radio, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, OTG, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. The Lava Blaze 2 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.