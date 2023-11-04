Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg undergoes surgery to repair torn knee ligament sustained during martial arts session

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg disclosed that he recently underwent surgery to repair a torn knee ligament he sustained during a mixed martial arts session. He shared images on Instagram, depicting him in a hospital bed with his knee bandaged and braced. In the caption, he mentioned that he tore his ACL during sparring and had just completed surgery to replace it.

Zuckerberg, who had previously expressed interest in an MMA fight with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, indicated that his injury would delay his plans. He expressed gratitude for the medical team that cared for him and mentioned that he was preparing for a competitive MMA fight scheduled for early next year.

While he didn’t provide specific details, the 39-year-old CEO indicated his intention to continue training for the fight, despite the extended recovery period typically associated with an ACL tear. Recovery usually involves several weeks of rehabilitative therapy and can take up to a year.

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, also had health-related updates. He mentioned that he might need “minor surgery” to address an issue with his right shoulder blade rubbing against his ribs. However, he reassured that the recovery process would only take a few months. Musk has previously revealed that he has a titanium plate holding two vertebrae together, but he stated that it’s currently not a concern.

Zuckerberg’s net worth, estimated at $111.6 billion by Forbes, places him as the seventh-richest person globally, while Musk holds the sixth position with an estimated net worth of $230.9 billion.

The friendly rivalry and playful banter between Zuckerberg and Musk have intrigued online users. They have exchanged online jabs and teased each other about the charity match they have considered. At one point, Musk suggested that the fight could take place in Italy, while Zuckerberg accused Musk of not taking the match seriously.

In a recent gesture, Musk offered Zuckerberg a substantial sum of $1 billion, but only if Zuckerberg agreed to change the name of Facebook. This offer added an element of humor and intrigue to their ongoing interactions.