Mukesh Ambani received death threats in emails from two, arrested

Two people were detained by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday for reportedly sending emails threatening to kill Reliance Industries’ managing director and chairman, Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, received many emails threatening his life, prompting the arrest of a 19-year-old Telangana man. Later in the day, Shabad Khan, a 19-year-old accused, was taken into custody from the Gamdevi area of Mumbai.

In a string of threatening emails, the pair had first sought Rs 20 crore in ransom from Mukesh Ambani and then kept raising the sum to Rs 400 crore.

The VPN network that was previously used to send the emails was found in Belgium.

A senior police officer privy to the development said, ‘We are interrogating the accused and he has been remanded to police custody. Primarily, it looks like mischief but we are questioning to know more details about the emails and network used by the accused.’

One of the wealthiest individuals on the planet, Mukesh Ambani, has been getting threats by email since Friday, October 27, from the same address every Saturday and Monday after that. The officials claimed that every threat email included a ransom demand.

The accused had threatened to shoot Ambani dead in one of the threat emails if he did not pay Rs 200 crore.