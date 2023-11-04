Report: Around 97,000 Indians held while unlawfully sneaking into US between Oct 2022 to Sept 2023

The number of Indian citizens arrested while attempting to enter the United States unlawfully between October 2022 and September 2023 has seen a record-breaking increase, with nearly 96,917 Indians apprehended, according to data from the US Customs and Border Protection (UCBP) reported by PTI.

In the fiscal year 2019-20, 19,883 Indians were apprehended. In 2020-21, this number rose to 30,662, and in 2021-22, it further increased to 63,927. Between October 2022 and September 2023, an astonishing 96,917 Indians were arrested, with 30,010 caught on the Canadian border and 41,770 at the frontier with Mexico.

The arrested individuals are categorized as Accompanied Minors (AM), Individuals in a Family Unit (FMUA), Single Adults, and Unaccompanied Children (UC). Single adults represent the largest category.

In the fiscal year 2023, 84,000 Indian adults entered the United States unlawfully, and 730 unaccompanied minors were among those apprehended.

Senator James Lankford highlighted the complex journey these individuals undertake. He mentioned that they take multiple flights, often via countries like France, to reach Mexico, the closest airport to the United States. From there, they take buses rented by criminal cartels to reach the border for their final delivery.

Senator Lankford also pointed out that criminal cartels in Mexico train migrants from around the world on how to deceive officials and enter the country while awaiting asylum hearings. He expressed concern about the broken asylum system in the United States, highlighting the need for policy changes.

According to international law, asylum is akin to refugee status. Asylum seekers are expected to go to the nearest safe location and request asylum. Senator Lankford emphasized the importance of adhering to this international standard. He criticized the current practice in the United States, where people from all over the world are attempting to exploit the asylum system.