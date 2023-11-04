Scoot launches flights to this Indian city: Details

Chennai: Low-budget air carrier based in Singapore, Scoot has launched daily flights between Chennai and Singapore. The flight service will start from November 5, 2023.The air carrier will deploy its Airbus A320 aircraft for the service.

The airline will operate 2 daily flight on the route. Flight TR578 will travel from Singapore to Chennai every day, departing at 22:20 hrs and arriving at 23:50 hrs. Flight TR579 will operate daily, departing from Chennai at 00:35 hrs and reaching Singapore at 07:20 hrs.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz launches GLE SUV in India: Price, features

At present, the air carrier operate flights six f Indian destinations, including Amritsar, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Trivandrum, and Visakhapatnam.