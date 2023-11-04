Special Investigation Agency conducts searches in J and K’s Poonch

In connection with a terror-related case, the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted a search operation at a residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday. The operation took place at approximately 4 am at the residence of the suspected individual, Mohammad Hafiz, located in Kanuyian village. Notably, Hafiz was not present at his residence during the raid, according to officials. Meanwhile, law enforcement officials initiated a joint cordon-and-search operation in several areas of Poonch district, including Copra top, Bachian Wali, Shiendara, Thandi Kassi, and Mohalla Saedan, in the early hours of the morning. As of the latest reports, this operation was ongoing.

The SIA’s involvement in searching the suspect’s house underscores the seriousness of the case and the efforts to address potential security threats in the region. Simultaneously, the collaborative efforts between local police and the Central Reserve Police Force in conducting searches across various areas emphasize the proactive measures being taken to maintain security and stability in Poonch district.