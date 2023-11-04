Unidentified Woman in MVD Surveillance Image Baffles Kannur Family

A Kannur-based family received a surprising challan for not wearing a seat belt, but the real shock came when they examined the accompanying image from the Motor Vehicle Department’s camera. In the photograph, alongside the man and woman in the front seat, a mysterious third woman appeared to be seated in the rear. Oddly, their children, who were actually in the backseat, were conspicuously absent from the photo.

This puzzling image was captured by an MVD camera near the Payyannur town overpass at 8:27 pm on October 3. The family, hailing from Kaithakkad, Cheruvathore, was en route to Payyannur at the time.

Authorities have speculated that this illusion may have been caused by a technical glitch, perhaps reflecting the woman in the front seat or overlaying a new image onto the original. Nonetheless, they emphasized that only the technical experts from the camera installation company can provide a definitive explanation for this unusual occurrence.