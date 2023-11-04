Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail releases in Tamil and Telugu

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s “12th Fail” is receiving praise from both critics and audiences. The film’s engaging story and outstanding performances by Vikrant Massey and the rest of the cast are resonating with viewers. Now, anticipation is building as the filmmakers prepare to release Tamil and Telugu versions of the movie.

The movie has already generated excitement in Hindi and Kannada, where it has attracted a substantial fan following. With its success in these languages, “12th Fail” is ready to captivate Tamil and Telugu audiences starting this week, offering its appeal to a wide range of viewers across different linguistic backgrounds. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy this cinematic masterpiece in the language of your preference and join in the excitement surrounding “12th Fail.”

Since its release, “12th Fail” continues to achieve impressive box office numbers daily, and fans are thoroughly enjoying the film. So far, the movie has grossed 11.70 crore rupees (117 million rupees) at the domestic box office. The film had a particularly strong performance during its opening weekend.