Volkswagen launches Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Volkswagen India has launched the limited-edition version of the Taigun. The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is priced at at Rs 16.3 lakh(ex-showroom). This limited edition is available for online bookings only.

The design highlights include Black-colored door garnish, Black ORVM with red garnish, and a Black Roof Foil. The color options include Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, and Candy White.

Volkswagen has introduced an exclusive dual-camera Digital Video Recorder (DVR), or Dashcam. This advanced feature records both what’s happening outside and inside your car, and you can easily watch it on the built-in 5.08 cm IPS LCD display.

The vehicle is powered by 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Taigun Trail edition comes with a 140 degree ultra-wide viewing angle, loop recording, impact sensor, motion detection, parking monitoring, low-light recording with 6 IR lights, automatic recording when the engine starts, and even the ability to capture and replay pictures.