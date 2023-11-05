54 Cases registered by Police for spreading communal hatred via social mdia in Kalamassery basts

Following the recent explosions at a convention center in Kalamassery, Kochi, during a Jehovah’s Witnesses prayer meeting, the Kerala police have taken action by registering 54 cases against various individuals for disseminating communally provocative content through social media. Among these cases, the majority, totaling 26, were registered in the Malappuram district, with 15 in Ernakulam and five in Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, Thrissur City and Kottayam reported two cases each, while Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and Kozhikode Rural each had one case. In response to this, the police have also identified numerous fake profiles that were employed to share posts potentially inciting communal hatred.

The police have requested the assistance of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp to determine the IP addresses associated with these fake profiles. The state’s cyber cell is actively engaged in the effort to identify and track down such accounts. The authorities aim to address and prevent the spread of communally divisive content, with a particular focus on curbing the use of fake profiles and accounts for this purpose.