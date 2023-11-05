Ahmedabad police detain five security guards for gangraping maid, robbing woman

After robbing a 41-year-old woman in Shilaj, Ahmedabad, and grabbing a 19-year-old maid who worked as a maid in her home, five males who were security guards were taken into custody. Taking the woman’s car and her ATM card, the accused ran away from the scene and were arrested by police en route to Punjab.

The primary offender, Manjeet Singh, arranged the robbery in anticipation of his December wedding, according to the police. The accused chose to target the woman because she owned a real estate company.

And then they ordered fake gun online to carry out the heist.

The woman went outside in the middle of the night on the day of the heist after they had shut off the electricity at her residence.

After giving her a gag, the men went inside her home. The woman’s 19-year-old maid was then grabbed by them, and they made off with both her car and her ATM card.

The five males then used the card to withdraw Rs 40,000 in cash and left the car.

By then, the woman had informed the police that the males had taken her car and fled. After the police blocked the route, the accused were taken into custody as they were being driven to Punjab in a bus.