Amit Shah says, Muslims, Yadav population in Bihar caste survey purposefully overstated

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Sunday, saying that the state’s caste survey purposefully displayed an exaggerated Muslim and Yadav population as part of its ‘appeasement politics.’

Speaking at a rally in the Muzaffarpur area of Bihar, Amit Shah stated that the state’s caste survey was decided upon while Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) was a part of the NDA.

Shah attacked the opposition INDIA alliance, claiming that its sole goal is to undermine Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both JD(U) and RJD are important members of this alliance.

‘Nitish Kumar should stop dreaming about becoming the next Prime Minister. The INDIA alliance did not even make him its convener,’ he said.

The Home Minister attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that the JD(U) leader was to blame for the state’s ‘Gundaraaj.’

RJD leader Lalu Yadav was also criticized by the Union Home Minister, who stated, ‘JDU and RJD were not in favor of removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.’ He had declared that rivers of blood will pour should Article 370 be abolished. Lalu ji, go from the bloody rivers; not a single person had the bravery to hurl stones.

Hitting out at Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav, the BJP leader said, ‘These are people running family shops, one wants to become the Prime Minister and the other wants to make his son the Chief Minister.’

‘I have come to tell both of them, Nitish Babu, leave the Prime Minister, the INDI Alliance people did not even make you the convener. You don’t belong anywhere. Oil and water never come together, they remain separate,’ Amit Shah added.

Speaking at the gathering, Shah predicted that the BJP would win every one of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming election.