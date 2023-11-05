Authorities Confiscate 5.5kg Elephant Tusk from Ivory Smugglers in Wayanad

In a significant operation conducted by the Forest Department in Wayanad, a gang of ivory smugglers was apprehended, and a substantial 5.5 kg elephant tusk was confiscated on a Saturday at Mananthavadi. The operation, executed in the early hours, resulted in the arrest of six individuals, comprising three Karnataka natives and three Malayalis.

The Karnataka natives in custody are Philip Mathew, 68, hailing from Ponnampet, B V Raju, 52, from Gonikoppal, and Gepp, 60, residing in Shettigiri. The Wayanad locals detained include KT Eldho, 34, from Kakkanad house, Moodakkolly, E S Subeesh, 36, from Edathara House, Kakkadamkunnu, Vakery, and Justine Jose, 24, from Kakkanatt house, Kalloorkkunnu, Vakery.

The Forest Department’s intelligence wing received a tip-off from Thiruvananthapuram, and the operation saw collaboration between the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Flying Squad in Kalpetta, and Forest Department personnel from the Begur forest range. A Maruti Swift car, from which the tusk was recovered, was also impounded, and the accused were apprehended at a nearby lodge.

The Forest Department has revealed that the Karnataka individuals had transported the tusk based on assurances from a contact in Wayanad that the “stuff” could be sold. Further investigations have unearthed information about the ivory trade spanning Karnataka and Kerala, as well as insights into recent smuggling deals through the interrogation of the suspects. A team of officials from Karnataka has expedited their inquiry into the matter in Wayanad.