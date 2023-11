Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,220 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5650. Yesterday, yellow metal price depreciated by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

Also Read: ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India to face South Africa today: Possible playing XI 

In global markets, the yellow metal settled at $1992.62 per troy ounce, up by $7.70.