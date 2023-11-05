Google launches new storage variant of Pixel 8 Pro: Details

Mumbai: Google launched released a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of Google Pixel 8 Pro in India. The smartphone was launched in the country On October 4 in a single 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which was priced at Rs. 1,06,999.

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 1,13,999. The new variant of the Google Pixel 8 Pro comes only in Obsidian colour. For purchase made through SBI Bank Credit Card, one can get an off of Rs. 9,000, while there is also an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,000.

Also Read: Airport in this Indian city to be shut for night flights for five months

The handset runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD (1,344×2,992 pixels) screen and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Google Pixel 8 Pro is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 SoC and the Titan M2 security chip.

It houses a triple rear camera unit, led a 50-megapixel main sensor, and two 48-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there is a 10.5-megapixel front camera. The Pixel 8 Pro is backed by a 5050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.