ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India to face South Africa today: Possible playing XI

Kolkata: In the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, hosts India will clash face South Africa today. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal at 2:00 pm IST.

Team India has been unbeaten in the tournament, South Africa has only lost one match to the Netherlands by 38 runs. India is currently at no. 1 in the points table with fourteen points, followed by South Africa at second position with twelve points. Both the teams played seven matches each.

In ODI cricket, India and South Africa have faced 90 times earlier. India has won 37 matches while South Africa has won 50 matches. 3 matches ended with no result.

Total matches played: 90

Won by India: 37

Won by South Africa: 50

Matches ended with no result: 3

Probable playing XI:

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa (SA): Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada