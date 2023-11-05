KTM unveils 2024 KTM 390 Adventure: Details

Mumbai: The performance-oriented bike manufacturer KTM has revealed the updated 390 Adventure globally. The new bike is offered in two colours – Adventure White and Adventure Orange. Interested customers can pre-book the vehicle online and offline from the company’s authorised website or showroom.

The 400-segment cc bike comes with orange colour paintwork on the frame, paired with white or grey accents on the body with stylish alloy wheels. It gets a Split-Trellis Frame, which is supported by WP-Apex USD forks at the front. While the rear has been given WP-Apex mono-shock.

The bike is powered by a 373.2 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, generating a max power of 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with a 6-speed transmission, which is attached to a quick-shifter and slip-and-assist clutch.

The 390 Adventure is equipped with Motorcycle Traction Control, ABS system, multiple riding modes, an LED Headlamp setup, slipper clutch, and handlebar-mounted switchgear. The bike also gets a 5-inch colour TFT display.