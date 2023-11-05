Pineapple Fried Rice Recipe

Ingredients:

1. 2 cups cooked jasmine rice (cold and leftover rice works best)

2. 1 cup fresh pineapple chunks

3. 1/2 cup diced chicken, shrimp, or tofu (optional)

4. 1/2 cup diced bell peppers (various colors)

5. 1/2 cup diced onion

6. 2 cloves garlic, minced

7. 2 eggs, beaten

8. 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

9. 2 tablespoons soy sauce

10. 1 tablespoon fish sauce (or soy sauce for a vegetarian version)

11. 1 tablespoon curry powder

12. 1/2 cup cashews or peanuts (optional)

13. Fresh cilantro leaves for garnish

14. Lime wedges for serving

Instructions:

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Add the diced chicken, shrimp, or tofu (if using) and stir-fry until cooked through. Remove from the wok and set aside.

3. In the same wok, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and heat over medium-high heat.

4. Add the minced garlic and diced onion, and stir-fry for about 2 minutes until the onion becomes translucent.

5. Push the onion and garlic to one side of the wok and pour the beaten eggs into the other side. Scramble the eggs until they are just set.

6. Add the cooked rice to the wok and stir-fry, breaking up any clumps, until it’s heated through.

7. Stir in the curry powder, soy sauce, and fish sauce. Mix well to ensure even distribution.

8. Add the diced bell peppers and pineapple chunks. Stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes, allowing the pineapple to caramelize slightly.

9. If using the cooked protein (chicken, shrimp, or tofu), return it to the wok and mix it with the rice.

10. Add the cashews or peanuts (if desired) and stir to combine.

11. Taste the fried rice and adjust the seasoning with more soy sauce or fish sauce if needed.

12. Serve the pineapple fried rice hot, garnished with fresh cilantro leaves and lime wedges.