Pre-booking stats for ‘Tiger 3’

Yash Raj Films (YRF), the renowned production house, has taken a significant step by opening advance bookings for the much-anticipated film “Tiger 3” a week ahead of its Diwali release. This action-packed feature stars Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, directed by Maneesh Sharma, and includes Emraan Hashmi in the cast. Audiences can look forward to its global release on November 12.

YRF made the official announcement through their official X page, declaring that the countdown to “Tiger 3” has commenced. The film is set to hit theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Fans and moviegoers can now secure their tickets through advance bookings, allowing them to be among the first to witness the cinematic spectacle.

Moreover, YRF has planned early morning shows for “Tiger 3,” with screenings starting at 7 am across India. The film will be presented in multiple premium formats, including 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX 2D, PVR P[XL], DBOX, ICE, and 4DE Motion, offering an immersive viewing experience.

“Tiger 3” continues the story after the events of “Pathaan” and follows Salman Khan’s titular spy character as he races against time to protect his family and his nation. This film is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, conceived and overseen by studio head Aditya Chopra, promising to deliver thrilling entertainment to audiences worldwide.