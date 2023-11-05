Rajnath singh grants maternity and childcare leave to women in armed forces

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has given his approval to a proposal that ensures women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors receive maternity, child care, and child adoption leave on par with their officer counterparts. This decision, as announced by the defense ministry, aligns with Singh’s vision of promoting “inclusive participation” for all women in the armed forces, irrespective of their ranks. The move is expected to enhance the working conditions for women serving in the military, allowing them to better balance their professional and family lives.

Currently, women officers are entitled to 180 days of maternity leave with full pay for each child, up to a maximum of two children. Furthermore, they are granted a total of 360 days of childcare leave during their service career, subject to the child being under 18 years of age. Additionally, women officers are eligible for 180 days of child adoption leave following the valid adoption of a child under one year of age. The defense ministry emphasized that this measure aligns with the Narendra Modi government’s commitment to harness the power of “Nari Shakti” (women power), and the armed forces have been leading the way in incorporating women as soldiers, sailors, and air warriors, marking a significant shift in their roles and contributions.

This development signifies a significant advancement in recognizing and supporting the women serving in the Indian armed forces by providing them with maternity, child care, and child adoption leave benefits on par with their officer counterparts, ultimately aiming to enhance their work-life balance and well-being.