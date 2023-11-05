Rural welfare scheme of Odisha chief minister gets launched in three additional districts

On Saturday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the expansion of the state government’s flagship program into three more districts, with plans to invest Rs 215 crore in rural development projects.

In Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, and Malkangiri, Patnaik essentially introduced the ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ (Our Odisha, New Odisha) program.

In addition to promoting, preserving, and safeguarding the state’s culture and traditions, he said, the initiative aims to promote villages and panchayats.

One of the scheme’s goals, according to Patnaik, is to establish digital infrastructure. The villagers will also benefit from the effort by getting internet connectivity, skill development centers, work hubs, and banking facilities.

V K Pandian, the chairman of “Nabin Odisha” and 5T (technology-led transformative initiatives), announced that the programme, which had a budget allocation of Rs 3,397 crore, was introduced on October 10.

As part of the initiative, officials said that a total of 90,723 projects will be implemented in 6,794 panchayats throughout the state, with Rs 10 lakh allotted for each village.